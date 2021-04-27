Lincolnshire Police find £6m cannabis farm in disused Frampton factory
Cannabis plants worth £6m were found during a police raid on a disused factory in Lincolnshire.
Officers acting on a tip-off discovered about 7,000 plants being cultivated in the 40,000 sq ft (3,716 sq m) unit in Frampton, near Boston, on Thursday.
A boy aged 15 and a 33-year-old man were arrested during the operation, said police.
It is the second large cannabis farm to be uncovered in the area in recent weeks.
Last month, a 50,000 sq ft (4,650 sq m) industrial unit in the Fishtoft Road area of Boston was also found to contain around £6m worth of plants.
Lincolnshire Police described the Fishtoft Road farm as "the largest scale cannabis grow the county has ever seen".
Det Insp Paul Coleman said of the Frampton raid: "This is a significant find and I am pleased that this operation allowed us to take out a huge amount of cannabis out of circulation to prevent criminals from profiting from them."
The boy and 33-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug and have been released on bail, police said.
