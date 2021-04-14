Covid-19: Bourne teenager among youngest to be fully vaccinated
- Published
A 16-year-old student and part-time carer has become one of the youngest people in the UK to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Ellie, from Bourne in Lincolnshire, works at weekends at Yew Tree Residential Care Home, making drinks and playing games with residents.
When offered the jab, she said it was important to take it to help protect them from the virus.
Despite her age, her part-time job at the home meant she was eligible.
The teenager, who is studying for her GCSEs, also helps look after her grandma, who lives with the family and is vulnerable due to a health condition.
"Being protected just helps me feel a lot safer around everyone," Ellie said.
"I don't have to worry about going into school, picking it up, and bringing it back home."
On the subject of work, Ellie said: "I tidy rooms, make tea and play dominos with the residents, and they love it.
"It doesn't really feel like a job and I get to drink tea whenever I want," she said.
Ellie's mum, Emma, who also works at the care home, said she was really proud of her daughter.
"She's been really mature throughout the whole pandemic [and] she's taken on a huge responsibility," she said.
"She knows how important it is to be vaccinated."
Ellie received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Grantham on Friday.
Earlier this week, people aged 45 or over were invited to get a Covid jab and the rollout of the Moderna vaccine also began in England.
There are currently no plans to routinely vaccinate children.
