Paul Barnett murder: Paul Bodell guilty of Skegness stabbing

image copyrightLincolnshire Police
image captionPaul Bodell was found guilty of the murder of Paul Barnett following a two-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court

A man who left his victim to die in the street after a fatal stabbing has been found guilty of murder.

Paul Bodell, 37, killed 45-year-old Paul Barnett with a single knife wound during a row in Skegness on 22 September.

Bodell, 37, of Grosvenor Road, was convicted at Lincoln Crown Court after a two-week trial.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

image copyrightLincolnshire Police/John Byford
image captionPaul Barnett was found on Grosvenor Road in the resort and died at the scene

Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, described the attack as "brutal, with "an unwarranted level of violence".

"Had Bodell left the knife at home, the outcome would have been very different," he said.

"Instead this case epitomises the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon in a public place".

