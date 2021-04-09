Paul Barnett murder: Paul Bodell guilty of Skegness stabbing
A man who left his victim to die in the street after a fatal stabbing has been found guilty of murder.
Paul Bodell, 37, killed 45-year-old Paul Barnett with a single knife wound during a row in Skegness on 22 September.
Bodell, 37, of Grosvenor Road, was convicted at Lincoln Crown Court after a two-week trial.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court at a later date.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, described the attack as "brutal, with "an unwarranted level of violence".
"Had Bodell left the knife at home, the outcome would have been very different," he said.
"Instead this case epitomises the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon in a public place".
