Roberts Buncis death: Youth, 14, in court on murder charge
A 14-year-old youth has appeared in court accused of murdering a 12-year-old boy.
Roberts Buncis was found dead on ground off Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston, Lincolnshire on 12 December, just two days before his 13th birthday.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court via video-link.
He was not required to enter a plea and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 7 May.
The defendant's trial is due to take place on 14 June.
