Road sign blunders see Saxilby and Thorpe on the Hill renamed
Red-faced highways officials have apologised after misspelt road signs directing motorists to non-existent villages were installed on a bypass.
A new sign for Saxilby - spotted on the A46 in Lincoln - said "Saxibily", while another nearby for Thorpe on the Hill read "Thrope on the Hill".
A picture of the Saxilby blunder was posted on social media, prompting much mirth among local residents.
One person said they heard the "chippy does a lovely steak and kiddley pie".
"I wonder if they have 'a bus spot' too?," said another.
Some suggested it was "a Friday afternoon job", while another simply wrote: "Ooops".
Highways England said it was aware of the mistakes and was "taking steps to get these corrected".
Programme development manager Karen Moore added: "We're sorry for any confusion this might have caused motorists."
Saxilby's Viking name means "farmstead of a man named Saksulfr".
The village also lays claim to the oldest canal in England, the Foss Dyke, built by the Romans around 100 AD.
