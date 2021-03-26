Grantham: Police shocked by Lee Gray's church burglary
- Published
A church burglary in the early hours of Christmas Day left police officers shocked, a detective has said.
Lee Gray, 39, smashed a stained-glass window causing £15,000 worth of damage and disconnected CCTV at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham in 2019.
He stole £1,000 donated to the church, threw the safe in the River Witham and dumped historical books.
He was jailed for two years, and police said the burglary was "incompatible with the spirit of the season".
Gray of Apple Tree Close, Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, admitted burglary when he was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.
Det Sgt Remy Simon said: "Breaking into a church in the early hours of Christmas Day morning really shocked us.
"It showed a total disregard for the church, the local community and Gray's actions couldn't have been more incompatible with the spirit of the season.
"We welcome this sentence and will continue to protect our communities from those that seek to swindle from our properties and residents in Grantham."
Gray was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149.
