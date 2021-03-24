Gainsborough recycling plant fire linked to robbery
- Published
A car fire which caused a major blaze at a recycling centre in Lincolnshire is believed to be linked to a robbery, police have said.
A burnt-out vehicle was found by officers on Summergangs Lane in Gainsborough shortly after cash was stolen from a petrol station on Lea Road at about 07:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Flames had spread to a nearby recycling plant, creating a plume of smoke.
Several fire crews attended and people were warned to close windows and doors.
The blaze was only extinguished after it had caused "severe fire damage to one car, one telegraph pole and recycled waste", Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police said nobody was injured in the robbery at the Gulf petrol station and the force was appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash camera footage to get in touch.
