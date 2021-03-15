North Sea Camp prison absconder spent nine years on run
- Published
An inmate who walked out of an open prison spent nearly nine years on the run before being apprehended, a court has heard.
Shied Riasat, who was serving an indefinite sentence for arson, absconded from North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire, in 2012.
He later fled the country and started a new life in Malaysia, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Riasat, 34, was arrested when he returned to the UK to visit his family.
He admitted escaping from custody and was jailed for an additional eight months on top of his current sentence.
'In danger'
Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Riasat was originally given an indefinite sentence for public protection in January 2008.
He was transferred from HMP Moorlands, near Doncaster, to North Sea Camp on 3 May 2012.
"Two days later he walked out," the prosecutor said.
"The next time he came to the attention of the authorities was on 7 February when they learned he was about to arrive on a flight from Doha."
Sunil Khanna, in mitigation, told the court that Riasat "felt under threat" while serving his original sentence and was given protection, but that was withdrawn when he was moved to North Sea Camp.
"He said he left the prison because he believed he was in danger," Mr Khanna told the court.
"He came back under his own name making no attempt to conceal his identity and knowing he would be arrested the moment he touched down at Heathrow."
The court heard the defendant had married while in Malaysia and had two children, but had returned home as his mother had health problems.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.