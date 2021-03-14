Three held after woman seriously injured in Boston
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured.
Police were called to a disturbance on Tattershall Road, Boston, at about 21;00 GMT on Saturday.
A 28-year-old woman was found with what police believe to be a stab wound. She remains in a serious condition in hospital.
The suspects, two men and a woman, aged between 28 and 59, remained in police custody.
Lincolnshire Police said a cordon was in place on Tattershall Road and appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact the force.
