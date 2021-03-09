Covid-19: Lincolnshire Show cancelled for second year
One of the UK's best known agricultural shows has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns for the second year.
Lincolnshire Show organisers said uncertainty over restrictions for large events and the timetable for easing lockdown meant they could not go ahead.
The event, which attracts 60,000 visitors, was due to take place on June 23 and 24.
A spokesperson said a "bigger and better" show was planned for 2022.
The show was due to take place two days after stage four of the government's proposed roadmap for easing restrictions in England, which could mean an end to social distancing.
A spokesperson for organisers Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS) apologised for the cancellation and said: "We have continued to monitor the coronavirus situation, and whilst the vaccination programme is progressing well, it has become evident that it is unfeasible to run [the show] this year due to ongoing uncertainty.
"This has been a very difficult decision to make, but we feel that we have no option as ultimately, the safety of our members, stewards, visitors, exhibitors, contractors and staff, has to be our primary concern.
"As well at the significant impact on emergency services, including the NHS."
Next year's event will take place on 22 and 23 June but a number of smaller events were being planned for later this year, the spokesperson added.
Parts of the showground, just north of Lincoln, are currently being used as a vaccination centre.
