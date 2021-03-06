Louth illegal butchery inquiry after sheep heads found
Two sheep have been slaughtered in a field with their heads and feet left behind, prompting an illegal butchery investigation.
Lincolnshire Police said the carcasses were then taken from Highfield Farm in Cadwell, Louth.
It happened overnight on Thursday, with the remains discovered at 07:30 GMT.
Officers asked people who may have witnessed suspicious activity or have recently been offered meat for sale to contact them.
Sgt James Perring said: "Illegal butchery is a serious offence.
"Not only are there risks in consuming meat when it isn't from a reputable source, but it can also cause unnecessary suffering to the animal."
