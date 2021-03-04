BBC News

Heckington: Major fire engulfs Roasting Company factory

image captionMultiple crews from a number of stations in Lincolnshire were sent to the blaze

A major fire has been brought under control at a nut roasting factory.

At its height, 50 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke through the steel roof of the The Roasting Company in Heckington, Lincolnshire, at 11:30 GMT.

Thick smoke could be seen drifting from the premises on Station Road, with people in the surrounding area being asked to keep windows and doors shut.

Darren Coulson, from Lincolnshire Fire Service, said crews had faced "arduous and extremely hot conditions".

image captionThe fire service said the blaze had engulfed the whole building

Two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene as well as a command support vehicle.

The fire service said no-one had been injured and the blaze had been brought under control.

image captionCrews managed to stop the blaze spreading to neighbouring buildings

The cause of the fire was not yet known and an investigation would get under way, it added.

