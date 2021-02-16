Sutton on Sea: £6m development plan for Colonnade site submitted
- Published
A multi-million pound plan to redevelop Sutton on Sea's Colonnade site has been submitted.
East Lindsey District Council has put forward plans to replace the existing 1950s structure with a restaurant, cafe, gallery and new beach huts.
A redevelopment scheme was first put forward in 2018, but attracted criticism from beach hut owners.
The plans will now go through the planning process, with a decision expected by May 2021.
Steve Kirk, the council's portfolio holder for coastal economy, said: "The Colonnade project is something that we've been working on for some time and the submission of these plans is a major milestone.
"As well as providing a replacement Colonnade, it'll bring some fantastic new facilities to the town, serving as an asset for local residents and a draw for visitors from further afield."
The scheme is expected to cost £6.1m and the authority has submitted a bid for £4.2m of funding from the government's Towns Fund.
A decision on the funding request is expected to be made next month.
The redevelopment also includes exhibition spaces and kiosks and, on the landward side, areas for pop-up trading and events.
The council say plans to redevelop the surrounding Pleasure Gardens are being finalised in consultation with residents.
