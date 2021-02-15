New Skellingthorpe meat rendering plant approved
Plans to demolish an existing meat rendering plant in a Lincolnshire village and build new facilities have been approved.
Developers want to upgrade the existing plant in Skellingthorpe - dubbed "Smelly Skelly" by locals.
Planners at Lincolnshire County Council unanimously backed the application - which had been rejected in 2019 on the grounds of odour and noise.
The site is owned by Leo Group and operated by Lincoln Proteins Ltd.
In making its decision, the planning committee said it had taken into account objections raised about odours, noise and HGV traffic.
However, it said it was satisfied any potential impacts could be mitigated and reduced through conditions linked to the approval.
These include a ban on HGVs travelling through the village to gain access to the site.
Lincoln Proteins has also resubmitted revised plans for another plant at nearby Norton Disney after they were rejected in February last year.
Councillors objected to the plant on the grounds it would impact on the local environment and landscape, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the plans, which attracted more than 1,100 objections, have now been revised, and include reducing the chimney height to lessen its impact on the surrounding area.
Alan Asker, the firm's operations manager, said the plant would create sustainable jobs and be a "vital addition" to the Lincolnshire economy.
Animal rendering is the process of converting animal remains from the meat industry and turning them into tallow for cosmetics and protein feed for animals.
