Lincolnshire Wildlife Park: Thousands tune in to watch parrot hatch online
- Published
Thousands of people around the world tuned in to see the moment a parrot hatched live online at a zoo.
More than 25,000 people watched as the eclectus parrot emerged from its egg at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.
Park owner Steve Nicholls said since sharing the footage on social media it had been watched more than seven million times.
He believed the live stream had proved popular as it offered "a distraction for people to enjoy at this time".
Mr Nicholls, a self proclaimed parrot fanatic, said the as yet unnamed parrot will spend the coming days sleeping and eating, adding that the chick will be "quite useless for about 10 or 12 days".
Elaine Holding, who watched the parrot hatch on Tuesday, wrote on Facebook: "Absolutely amazing, have never seen anything like this. [I] was able to show my grandchildren today the beauty of nature."
Fellow viewer Tracy Swain said: "Amazing! Thank you for sharing this wonderful moment. Just what we need at the moment."
Meanwhile, Nikki Johnson said she had "jumped up, cheered and punched the air" when the chick hatched.
Mr Nicholls said the success of the stream had taken him by surprise, and that not all eggs discovered at the park hatched.
"We are only a small sanctuary in Lincolnshire but we've ended up with a worldwide hub for education", Mr Nicholls said.
"It's been brilliant as a feel-good factor, however long it lasts we will ride the bubble."
He said he hoped the bird would eventually join his parents and six other eclectus parrots at the park, which is home to about 1,500 parrots in total.
Meanwhile, the sanctuary, located between Boston and Skegness, will continue to post Facebook updates on its newest arrival.
