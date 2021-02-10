Skegness pier extension planned in return to 'former glory'
- Published
The new owners of Skegness Pier have said they want to restore the Victorian-built structure to its "former glory".
The pier, which first opened in 1881, was bought by the Mellors Group after being put up for sale for £3m.
Managing director James Mellors said plans included extending the attraction to make it a focal point for visitors.
"It's almost like Blackpool has its tower - Skegness Pier is that magnet," he said.
The Nottingham-based firm, which began with a travelling funfair, already owns the nearby Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells.
'Much shorter'
However, Mr Mellors said, the pier was "an iconic landmark", and it was "a great honour" to be its guardian.
"Piers have obviously been around a lot longer than amusement parks, and were always the destination that people went to when they visited the seaside," he said.
"There are not that many around, and it's fantastic to be a member of a small group of pier owners.
"I've known the pier in Skegness all my life and have long harboured an ambition to acquire the business should it ever come up for sale."
Two sections of the pier were washed into the sea in 1978, with what remains being largely land-based.
Mr Mellors said: "One of the things that hasn't gone unnoticed is it is now much shorter than it used to be.
"So, that's one of the things we will be interested in looking at - bringing it back to its former glory," he added.
Skegness Pier
- Skegness Pier opened on 4 June 1881
- It featured a 700-seat saloon/concert hall and cost about £20,000
- On 11 January 1978 a severe storm washed away two large sections of the pier
- It was again hit by flooding more recently in 2013
Source: National Piers Society
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.