Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner election 2021: Who is standing?
People in Lincolnshire will vote for the region's Police and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.
The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Votes in this year's election will be counted on 8 May and the winning candidate announced shortly afterwards.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):
Marc Jones, Conservatives
Conservative Marc Jones is the current Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, and is the former Deputy Leader of Lincoln Council.
When elected as PCC in 2016 he said he wanted "a fair formula for Lincolnshire".
In July 2019 he said PCCs should be able to travel first class rather than standard class on trains so they could work in private.
Rosie Kirk, Labour
Rosie Kirk said, if elected, she would cut the PCC salary from £65,000 to £40,000, investing the remaining £25,000 in frontline policing.
She also wants the government to allocate more money to the Lincolnshire force, which she says is "underfunded".
A City of Lincoln councillor, she has worked in the civil service, retail and small business sectors over the years and has sat on the Lincolnshire Crime Panel.
