Lincolnshire snow conditions prompt 'do not travel' warning
People are being urged not to travel after snow and ice in Lincolnshire caused more than 70 collisions in 24 hours.
Police said officers have dealt with 71 incidents since Monday and warned of "hazardous" driving conditions.
The Met Office has issued a county-wide yellow warning for snow, saying travel disruption is "likely".
Humberside Police are also asking people not to travel unless "absolutely necessary".
Insp Dean Gallacher, from Lincolnshire Police, said drivers should think before heading out.
"I think its just important with some of the snow coming down it is best to consider your journeys whether long or short."
Good morning from @WoldsSthPolice Its a very #snowy & #icy day across @LincsWoldsAONB with only essential travel recommended with treacherous conditions @BBCRadioLincs @FCR_Lincs @wass74 @callconnectbus @LincsInspector @IANPORTER5 #StaySafe #StayHome @LouthPolice @seandunderdale pic.twitter.com/f9Vddprqfs— Horncastle, Spilsby & Woodhall Spa Police (@WoldsSthPolice) February 9, 2021
Lincolnshire County Council's network resilience manager Darrell Redford said issues were mainly focussed around the Wolds and along the A15.
He said gritting teams had been out since 04:00 GMT and though slight increase in temperature was helping to improve conditions people must take care.
"That still doesn't mean drivers shouldn't take care, we do need drivers to really cut down their speed and start thinking of the conditions," he added.
"We've been out gritting, but it isn't a magic bullet."
About 30 schools in Lincolnshire have also closed to all children for a second day.
However, Covid-19 vaccination centres in the country remain open and people should attend their pre-booked appointments.
Andy Fox, a public health consultant in Lincolnshire, said anyone struggling to get to their appointment should call or rearrange it online.
"If you really are stranded and can't get in you can hand back your slot and take another slot if they are free," he said.
