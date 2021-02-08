Snow in Lincolnshire brings travel disruption
- Published
Coronavirus vaccination centres in Lincolnshire remain open despite heavy snow causing traffic disruption.
More than 20 collisions have been reported and a number of vehicles have come off the road, according to Lincolnshire Police.
However, health officials said Covid-19 vaccinations would still go ahead for those with pre-booked appointments.
An amber warning for snow in the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber is in place until 14:00 GMT.
There could be as much as 15cm (6in) in parts of the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds.
Martin Fahy, director of nursing with the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We've not had to close any of the vaccination centres because of the weather today, but we will make sure we'll get good advanced notice out there to people so they know, but hopefully that won't be the case."
People with an appointment have been told to give themselves extra time to get there due to the conditions on the county's roads.
More than 20 schools in Lincolnshire have been closed to all children due to the weather.
Lincolnshire County Council's network resilience manager Darrell Redford said gritting teams had been out several times.
He said it was also likely the county's farmers would be asked to help pull stranded vehicles off blocked roads.
"We might have to get some tractors out to give them a pull and get them moving. Once they get stopped and stuck it's difficult to get them moving again."
Roads closed include the A158 (Horncastle to Partney) and the A153 (Louth to Horncastle).
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.