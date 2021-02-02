Four arrests in Build-a-Future special school investigation
- Published
Four employees at a special school have been arrested as part of an investigation into assault and neglect.
The three men, one in his 20s and two in their 30s, and a woman, in her 50s, worked at the Build-a-Future school in West Ashby, near Horncastle.
Lincolnshire Police did not indicate what jobs the four suspects - who have been bailed - held at the school.
The force said it was working with local children's services to minimise the impact on pupils.
Det Insp Gemma Smith said: "I understand this news will come as a shock to anyone who has children at the school and may impact on the families involved.
"I ask that the privacy of those involved is respected and remind people it is unlawful to identify any child or young person involved."
The school is registered to provide full-time education for up to 125 pupils with learning difficulties aged between 13 and 16 years, according to Ofsted.
It provides for pupils who are excluded, or at risk of exclusion, from mainstream schools.
Lincolnshire County Council's assistant director for education, Martin Smith, said the authority's children's services were working with police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.