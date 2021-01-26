Boston 'donut' drivers hit with fines for Covid breaches
Drivers who performed "donut" manoeuvres in supermarket car parks and raced in the snow have been hit with fines for breaching Covid restrictions.
Police issued 10 £200 penalty notices and seized two uninsured vehicles after reports of dangerous driving in the Boston area of Lincolnshire on Sunday.
A driver was also reported for traffic offences for being "dangerously out of control", Lincolnshire Police said.
The offences took place at Lidl and Tesco and on an industrial estate.
Insp Fran Harrod said: "This is not only extremely dangerous to those taking part, but to others in these areas.
"While we continue to engage and explain with the public, this was a blatant breach of the restrictions which will not be tolerated."
Lincolnshire Police said it was making it a priority to tackle not just Covid breaches, but the anti-social behaviour associated with this kind of activity.
In a separate incident on Saturday, 26 people who attended a car meet in Alton, Hampshire, were also issued with fines for breaching Covid regulations.
