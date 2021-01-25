Two arrested over Lincoln boy's 'unexplained' death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln.
The boy was found "unwell" at a property in Geneva Avenue on Friday night and died a short time later in hospital, Lincolnshire Police said.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force added.
A man, aged 32, and a 30-year-old woman, remain in custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This is a shocking and sad case and I appreciate our local communities will be concerned about what has happened.
"We have a number of inquiries ongoing and we're working hard to establish exactly what caused his death, but I am confident that this is an isolated incident," he said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
