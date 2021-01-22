BBC News

Covid: Lincoln party student's £10,000 fine rescinded

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionOfficers attended a property on Newland in Lincoln in December after reports of a suspected breach of Covid regulations

A £10,000 fine has been dropped after it emerged a party attended by up to 100 people was actually multiple smaller gatherings.

A student was ordered to pay the five-figure sum for breaching Covid regulations after police broke up the bash in Newland, Lincoln, last month.

At the time, Lincolnshire Police said they were left with "no option" but to levy the maximum penalty.

The force has now dropped the action due to "evidential difficulties".

Chief Constable Chris Haward said the FPN (fixed penalty notice) had been issued in "good faith".

But, he said, further investigation revealed it was not a single pre-arranged party.

  • More news from across Lincolnshire

"It was in fact a number of people within the same accommodation building having individual parties," he said.

"It was an evolving situation that led to a large number of people drinking and socialising within the accommodation at the same time."

He described the £10,000 fine as "significant", adding it was necessary to consider the legal burden of proof placed on the police if it went to court.

However, "a large number" of smaller fines issued for breaching Covid regulations "still stand", he added.

Home Secretary Priti Patel recently announced fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people, under new Covid measures.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Six £10k fines 'incorrectly recorded' by police

    Published
    4 hours ago

  • Covid: Wedding party in Stamford Hill broken up by police

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Covid: £800 house party fines to be introduced in England

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: Man fined for 64-mile fish and chip shop trip across East Anglia

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid-19: University of Lincoln party student fined £10,000

    Published
    9 December 2020

  • Coronavirus: Was £10,000 student party fine too harsh?

    Published
    15 September 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.