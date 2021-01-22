Skegness RSPCA rescue dogs get new lease of life
- Published
Dogs which were left with matted fur and rotten teeth after serious neglect have been pictured as they are nursed back to health.
The group of 30 cross-breed dogs were rescued from kennels outside a property in Skegness, Lincolnshire, last week.
The RSPCA has now released photos of some of the dogs, such as cross poodle Monty, seven, and four-year-old Daxi cross Sebastian.
The dogs' breeds were "unrecognisable" when they were found, the charity said.
Their owner has since signed the dogs over into the RSPCA's care, a spokesperson said.
It is hoped the animals, which include Dachshunds, Yorkshire Terriers, Toy Poodles and German Shepherds, can be re-homed after their rehabilitation.
They are currently being cared for at Radcliffe Animal Centre, where staff say they will be giving the dogs lots of care and attention over the coming weeks.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.