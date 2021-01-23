Lincolnshire: Pet food bank set up to help feed animals
A new food bank for pets has helped around 100 hard-up families in Lincolnshire to feed their animals.
Gemma and Daniel Colson set up the Happy Paws Pet Food Bank in November.
The service provides free food to help pet owners who are experiencing financial problems but do not want to see their animals rehomed.
Ms Colson said: "Last weekend was probably our busiest, we did 30 to 40 drop-offs, helping loads of pets."
The food bank relies on online donations to provide pet food which is distributed to families in Lincoln, Horncastle, Skegness and surrounding villages.
She said the service was getting busy because "word is just getting out".
"It is hoped that by providing pet food to families in need that they won't have to face the choice of rehoming their pets," she added.
The couple both work and have their own pets, including rescue and foster dogs.
Glen Hilton, who used the food bank for his cat, said he was off work around Christmas, which he described as a "nightmare".
He said: "No food, no money, I was desperate. I needed food for Felix and food for myself, I was really struggling.
"I received enough cat food for two weeks, some treats and biscuits for Felix.
"I was overwhelmed. It reduced me to tears because someone cared, it was heaven-sent."
