Amelia Wood inquest: 'Accident' finding leaves family wanting answers
A mother whose daughter was killed by a wheel that flew off a car says she has "unanswered questions" after an inquest ruled her death an accident.
Amelia Wood, 11, was walking to school in Manby, Lincolnshire, in March 2018 when she was stuck by the wheel from a legally modified Land Rover.
Coroner Paul Smith gave his conclusion after a two-day inquest held in Boston.
Amelia's mother, Hayley Hodson, said the vehicle was found to have at least 20 faults and was not roadworthy.
'Moral duty'
Ms Hodson said she understood the inquest was about establishing the circumstances of her daughter's death rather than assigning blame.
The crash was investigated by police but no charges were brought.
"Nothing will ever bring Amelia back, but I need to know as a mother how my child can walk to school and die and no-one is prosecuted," she said.
"That vehicle was not roadworthy, and we all have a moral duty to make sure that what we drive is.
"We are going to have a look at what the next steps are - I still have unanswered questions.
"I've always said I won't let this go."
The inquest heard the cause of the wheel coming off was a missing wheel bearing, which in turn led to the failure of other components, the Louth Leader reported.
The coroner described Amelia's death as "tragic, needless and entirely avoidable".
Amelia died in hospital the day after she was hit. Her organs were donated and saved the lives of four people.
Ms Hodson described her daughter as "amazing", adding: "I miss her everyday."
