RSPCA rescue 30 'unrecognisable' dogs in Skegness
- Published
A group of 30 dogs was so badly neglected they were "unrecognisable" when found, rescuers have said.
RSPCA officers said some had to have "horrendous matted fur" shaved off after they were retrieved from a property in Skegness.
Others were unable to eat without urgent dental treatment, the charity said.
The owner has since signed the dogs over into the RSPCA's care, a spokesperson said.
All of the dogs were cross-breeds and included Dachshunds, Yorkshire Terriers, Toy Poodles and German Shepherd types.
'New lease of life'
Ella Carpenter, manager at the Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham, said staff had been "reduced to tears" when the dogs were first brought in.
She said they had clearly been neglected "for a significant amount of time".
"They were unrecognisable as to their breeds," she said.
"Thankfully, dematting and removing the vast majority of their overgrown fur has already given the dogs a new lease of life."
It is hoped the animals can be rehomed after a period of rehabilitation, Ms Carpenter added.