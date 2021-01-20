BBC News

Rare gold Cadbury's Conundrum egg up for auction again

image captionThe 22ct gold engraved Cadbury's egg, at 326.6 grams, was sold in July 2017 for £17,200

A 22ct gold Creme Egg sold for more than £17,000 three years ago is up for auction again after its original buyer died.

The Cadbury's Conundrum egg was created by the Queen's official jeweller as part of a nationwide treasure hunt competition in 1983.

It was auctioned in Stamford, Lincolnshire, for £17,200 in July 2017.

Auctioneer Greg Bateman said the buyer's family had asked him to sell it for a second time.

image captionConfectioner Cadbury's hid 12 golden eggs - each themed with a different story or verse - around the UK for its 1980s treasure hunt
image captionA 13th egg, larger than the rest at 326.6 grams (11.5 oz), was made, and offered in a prize draw open only to retailers. It featured a design based on the front cover of the book which included 12 riddles referring to the locations of the originals. Mr Bateman said: "This particular draw wasn't open to the public so this egg, number 13, was never seen"
image captionThe egg was sold along with the original Conundrum book of riddles - written by Don Shaw and illustrated by Nick Price
image captionGarrard & Co of London - the Queen's official jewellers at the time - was commissioned to create the 13 eggs in 1983

An online auction is due to take place at Bateman's Auctioneers on 19 February.

