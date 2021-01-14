Sibsey children on 'secret' art mission to thank teachers
Children have surprised teachers and school staff with a special display of "secret" artwork to thank them for their help during the Covid pandemic.
Staff at Sibsey Primary in Lincolnshire were greeted with dozens of "thank you" messages attached to the school fence when they arrived on Monday morning.
The display was put together overnight by parents who kept the project secret from the school.
Head teacher Graeme Wright said he was "over the moon".
Charli Blakey, who has two children at the school, was one of those involved in organising the top secret operation.
She said staff were "going above and beyond for our children, [so] we just wanted to say a big massive thank you".
Ms Blakey said details of the mission had been kept secret from staff at the school, apart from one insider who helped with the logistics.
Parent Stacey Mustill said the teachers' faces were "priceless" when they arrived at school.
"There were a few tears and a couple of teachers definitely got a bit overwhelmed by it," she added.
Head teacher Graeme Wright said: "I'm trying not to get emotional and have been pretending I have allergies.
"It really is very touching."
One of the messages read: "In a world of uncertainty you can always rely on Sibsey school".
"I think that is one that really stuck with me," Mr Wright added.
