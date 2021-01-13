Taxi driver Ian Penman 'on phone' before fatal crash
- Published
A taxi driver who admitted using a mobile phone just before a crash which killed one passenger and injured another has been jailed for two years.
Ian Penman was taking Wendy Short, 79, and her friend, Josephine Houghton, 71, home from a day out when he crashed into a lorry on Lincoln Bypass.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Penman, 67, had failed to notice stationary traffic after taking a call from his daughter.
Mrs Short died at the scene while Mrs Houghton suffered serious injuries.
Penman had made no attempt to brake before the crash, the court was told.
Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said Penman had picked the friends up from Pennell's Garden Centre on the afternoon of 23 July 2019.
"Initially, the journey home was uneventful. However, at some point as the taxi proceeded on the bypass, the defendant received a call on his mobile phone.
"Mrs Houghton noticed he was taking a call. She mentioned this and as a result Wendy Short said, 'He's on the phone. He shouldn't be doing that'.
"The next thing that happened was a big bang. The defendant drove straight into the back of a skip lorry," Mr Scott said.
Penman told an officer at the scene: "My phone went and I automatically picked it up. The truck in front had stopped. It was my fault."
He later told police he had little recollection of what had happened.
A police investigation found the skip lorry had been stationary for six seconds and Penman had been on the phone for 33 seconds prior to the crash.
In a statement, Wendy Short's daughter Michelle said: "It is so very hard to believe that mum went out for lunch and shopping and never returned."
She urged anyone considering using a phone while driving to think of Mrs Short before doing so.
"Your call can wait," she added.
Penman, of The Burrows, Nettleham, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.