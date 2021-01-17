Covid: 'Urban explorers' on Grantham hospital visit fined
Six "urban explorers" who breached lockdown restrictions by travelling to visit a derelict hospital in Lincolnshire have been fined.
Sgt Dan McCormack said the individuals, who had travelled from three different counties to the site in Grantham on Saturday, were given penalty notices.
Urban exploring was not a valid reason for travel under current restrictions, Sgt McCormack said.
It was "not essential and simply a breach of lockdown", he added.
6 Covid fines issued to group of ‘urban explorers’ who have travelled from 3 different counties to have a look around the derelict parts of the hospital at #Grantham. Not on. Not essential and simply a breach of the lockdown. #Covid #Lockdown #Fines— Sgt Dan McCormack (@LincsRuralCop) January 17, 2021
It comes after a man was fined last weekend after he drove 44 miles (70km) from Chesterfield to Lincoln and told police he was on "a road trip" to football grounds around the country.
A woman from Lincolnshire was also given a penalty notice last week after a 100-mile trip to Scarborough to meet her sister for a burger.
