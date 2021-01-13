Lincoln man quizzed over offences under terror laws
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Lincoln under the Terrorism Act.
Special branch officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands detained the man in Fairfax Street at about 06:50 GMT.
Lincolnshire Police said the arrest was part of a pre-planned warrant and the man was being held on suspicion of Encouragement of Terrorism.
Searches are taking place at the property and the man remains in custody.
