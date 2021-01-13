BBC News

Lincoln man quizzed over offences under terror laws

image captionThe arrest was part of a pre-planned warrant, police said

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Lincoln under the Terrorism Act.

Special branch officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands detained the man in Fairfax Street at about 06:50 GMT.

Lincolnshire Police said the arrest was part of a pre-planned warrant and the man was being held on suspicion of Encouragement of Terrorism.

Searches are taking place at the property and the man remains in custody.

