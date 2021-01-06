Grantham Thatcher statue: Council told to review launch
Councillors have been told to review plans to underwrite a £100,000 unveiling ceremony for a statue of Margaret Thatcher in her home town.
South Kesteven District Council's cabinet previously agreed to set aside funding for the event due to be held in Grantham this year.
The Conservative-led authority said the money would be recouped in donations.
The matter was put before a scrutiny committee on Tuesday after council leaders were criticised over the move.
Independent councillor Ashley Baxter requested the decision be called-in, saying it had been taken without a proper opportunity for discussion.
Labour councillor Louise Clack said there was "a real issue with a handful of people making a decision about such a large sum of money for what is effectively a party".
"Ostensibly, this was done on the basis that it was underwriting £100,000, but we've not had any proof or evidence that we have support from the community for this," she said.
Independent councillor Phil Dilks said the council's priority at this time should be to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: "How have we become so out of touch with reality that we're seriously thinking of staging a party?"
However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council leader Kelham Cooke said the event was "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to boost tourism and to raise the profile of Grantham".
"Already I have had several expressions of interest to donate towards the cost of the event which is a huge vote of confidence for us," he said.
The culture and visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee voted in favour of a proposal to ask the cabinet to provide further information on the event's costs before they would approve the spend.
The bronze statue was offered to South Kesteven District Council after proposals to erect it in Parliament Square were rejected.
The council agreed to put it on a 10ft (3m) high plinth to prevent vandalism, making the entire structure more than 20ft (6m) overall.
