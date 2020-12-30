Friskney's swearing parrots to gain 'discrete' aviary
A group of parrots which gained global attention for swearing at wildlife park visitors will have their own "discrete blue corner" at the attraction.
The five African grey parrots were adopted by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in August and ruffled a few feathers with their phrases.
After they were moved to protect the ears of younger visitors, the story gained traction across the world.
The park has now said the birds' new aviary will also feature a disclaimer.
After mixing the parrots with some of the Friskney park's other birds, keepers said more inhabitants were picking up the parrots' profanities.
Steve Nichols, park chief executive, said: "When they swear, we now get it in probably 15 or 20 different birds, all coming out with the wonderful language.
"When this horrendous situation with Covid disappears, we're going to be setting up a discrete blue corner with a disclaimer before you walk down the path saying, 'it's not our fault what you hear'."
After the story was picked up locally, the park went on to do about 250 interviews with media worldwide.
"We said, let's just go with the flow and let's see what happens, it was remarkable," Mr Nichols said.
"We thought that most people knew that parrots swore, but this just sent a bit of light-hearted entertainment in a really bad situation that just went as global as the pandemic."
The attraction said it will be closed "until further notice" due to the pandemic, but will reopen when safe to do so.
