New Year Honours 2021: Windmill restorer and flood fighter awarded
- Published
A man who helped restore windmills and a woman described as a "leading light" in flood protection feature on the New Year Honours list.
Jon Sass, 78, has been appointed MBE for services to the restoration of UK windmills and watermills.
There is a British Empire Medal (BEM) for Deborah Campbell, 47, for services to flood protection and voluntary service to youngsters.
Mr Sass said the honour was "a complete surprise".
"I never expected it," he said.
"It's a great honour and it's nice to be considered by others that the work I've done is being acknowledged and recognised."
Mr Sass, who lives near Market Rasen in Lincolnshire, has advised on the restoration of dozens of windmills across the UK. He said he hoped the award would "bring a lot of support" and encourage future conservation projects.
Mr Sass restored Wrawby Mill, an 18th Century windmill near Scunthorpe that was used for producing wheat flour, in 1961 and later became a founding member of the Lincolnshire Mills Group (LMG), which aims to preserve and maintain mills in the county.
An author of books and articles on the subject, Mr Sass's work has also taken him to the USA where he consulted on the restoration of a number of mills including one at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia.
Ms Campbell, a technical specialist for the Environment Agency, led flood protection schemes and relief efforts in Lincolnshire following flooding in 2013, 2017 and 2019.
She directed RAF crews in delivering more than 100 tonnes of ballast to block a breach in the River Steeping when it burst its banks in June 2019, which caused severe flooding in Wainfleet and forced nearly 600 homes to be evacuated.
She said she was "delighted" to be awarded the BEM.
"It's great to get recognition for the work that we all do," she said.
"Wainfleet was one of our [most] significant incidents."
The government's Cabinet Office said she was "a leading light in delivering innovative front-line services to protect the people of Lincolnshire from flooding".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.