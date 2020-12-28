Spalding bypass crash: Woman dies after Boxing Day collision
A woman has died following a crash on Boxing Day in Lincolnshire.
Police said a black Mercedes-Benz 200 and a blue Suzuki Swift crashed on the A16 Spalding bypass at about 15:24 GMT.
The female driver of the Suzuki was taken to hospital but later died. She was from the Boston area and believed to be in her 50s.
Two male passengers in the Suzuki were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercedes was not seriously injured.
Lincolnshire Police said the crash was on the section of road between the McDonald's roundabout and the industrial estate.
The force is asking anyone with dashcam footage at the time of the crash to contact them.
