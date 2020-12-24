Jordan Siree: Murder charge over Skegness man's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 26-year-old in a seaside resort.
Jordan Siree, from Skegness, was found with serious injuries at a property on Glentworth Crescent at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Wednesday.
Scott Rowen, 28, of Glentworth Crescent, has been charged with his murder.
A 30-year-old man was also arrested. He has been released without any further action.
Det Insp Andy McWatt said: "This is a truly tragic incident and will be felt even more keenly by the family of Jordan Siree because of the time of year.
"Violence like this has no place on the streets of Lincolnshire."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.