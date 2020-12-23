Skegness murder arrests after injured man dies
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a Lincolnshire seaside resort.
The 26-year-old was found with serious injuries at a property on Glentworth Crescent, Skegness, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the morning. He is yet to be formally identified.
The arrested men, aged 28 and 30, remain in custody.
Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information about the man's death to contact the force.
