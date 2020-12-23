BBC News

Lincoln Cathedral restricts access to arch used by rough sleepers

Published
image captionBarriers have been installed to prevent rough sleepers sheltering in the Galilee Porch

Temporary barriers have been installed to part of Lincoln Cathedral to stop rough sleepers using it at night.

Officials said they had reluctantly taken the decision to close off the Galilee Porch after a number of serious incidents, including a fire.

Human faeces were also found around the site, which staff at the cathedral said posed a serious health risk.

Charities have praised the work the cathedral does to help homeless people.

Will Harrison, Chapter Clerk, said: "We have done our utmost to support homeless people practically, and we have always welcomed the majority whom we have come to know, and who have respected the shelter provided by the cathedral.

"However, following a series of serious incidents, we had to reassess the situation.

"Our staff were daily removing human waste found on and around the cathedral building. We also found significant damage as a result of a fire in the Galilee Porch," he added.

Cathedral staff are urging anyone in difficulty to seek help.

image captionOfficials said they took the decision due to fire damage and the health risk posed by human faeces found at the site

Caroline Killeavy, chief executive of YMCA Lincolnshire, said the incidents were a result of "anti-social behaviour".

She said there had been a "shoulder-to-shoulder" effort this year in tackling homelessness in the city, and also praised the cathedral for its fundraising efforts and support.

It comes after charities warned that homeless people's lives could be lost unless action was taken to find them socially-distanced accommodation during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Crisis charity said it was unable to open its centres this Christmas, but was instead providing hotel rooms and delivering meals.

The government said it had taken "unprecedented action" this year, with more than £700m being provided to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

