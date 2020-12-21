BBC News

Sydney 'selfie hotspot' death Briton Madalyn Davis 'took drugs'

Published
image copyrightYouTube
image captionMadalyn Davis's body was found wedged in rocks 17m below the surface of the sea, the inquest heard

A British woman who plunged to her death from a "selfie hotspot" cliff in Australia had been drinking and taking drugs, a coroner said.

Madalyn Davis, 21, died when she fell 262ft (80m) at Diamond Bay, Sydney.

Alcohol and traces of drugs "impaired Ms Davis' ability to make decisions and balance", Nottinghamshire assistant coroner Gordon Clow said.

Recording a conclusion of misadventure he said the death of the Lincoln woman in January was "a great tragedy".

Her body was eventually found 55ft (17m) below the surface of the sea, wedged in a rock shelf, the hearing was told.

Mr Clow reached his decision after considering the police investigations of Ms Davis's death and an Australian coroner's report.

She had been to a house party the evening before her death and gone with seven other people from there to Dover Heights to watch the sun rise.

A toxicology report showed she would have had double the UK drink-drive alcohol limit in her blood and there was evidence she had taken amphetamines, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

image copyrightReuters
image captionTourists have been warned of the dangers of taking selfies on the cliffs at Diamond Bay, near Sydney

The group had gone to the "a selfie hotspot where people climb over the fencing" to access the cliff tops, Mr Clow said.

Ms Davis had continued to drink vodka and the group were "all seriously affected by drugs and alcohol".

She was with three men when one of them shouted "she's gone", the inquest heard.

Ms Davis had been in Australia for a number of weeks after travelling in Thailand and Bali.

Mr Clow said Ms Davis had "climbed over the fence and fell from the cliff" and her death had been "contributed to by drugs that affected her coordination and balance."

He added: "There is no safe way to consume alcohol and drugs, her death was at a beauty spot which people seek to enjoy, it will doubtless not be the last.

"It was a very great tragedy of someone trying to live their life to the full".

Signs warn tourists to stay away from the cliff edge and the height of fences in the area had been increased, according to a local mayor.

