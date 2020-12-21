Hikmet Maez: Teenager jailed for Boston street killing
A shop worker has been jailed for three years for killing a man he punched in a Lincolnshire street.
Hikmet Maez attacked Gediminas Vaitkus, 43, in Boston in July, moments after refusing to sell alcohol to him at the store he worked at in Red Lion Street.
Police said Mr Vaitkus had gone into another shop to buy the drink, only to come out and be punched by Maez.
Maez, 19, of Spilsby Road, Boston, admitted manslaughter and was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.
Lincolnshire Police said Maez had begun by prodding Mr Vaitkus then pushing him, at about 18:00 BST on 28 July.
Maez then picked up a glass bottle and threw it at his victim, who managed to block it and continued walking along the street.
The teenager continued to follow him before kicking him in the leg and punching him in the face.
The punch caused Mr Vaitkus to fall to the ground, causing a fatal head injury.
Mr Vaitkus was taken to hospital but died on 3 August. Maez drove off after the attack, but was tracked down and arrested about two hours later.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "I hope today's sentence raises awareness of the serious consequences of any act of violence.
"Mr Vaitkus' tragic death will forever have a devastating effect on his family's lives.
"Maez's appalling actions should make people think twice about their actions."
Paying tribute to Mr Vaitkus, his 19-year-old daughter, who does not want to be named, said: "Not a day goes by that we do not think about our dear dad. We are truly and deeply devastated.
"It has been the worst thing we have ever had to go through and we truly hope that no-one ever has to suffer the pain that we have been through due to a careless act that happened whilst he was simply walking home."
