Margaret Thatcher Grantham statue: Council to review £100k launch
- Published
A council plan to underwrite a £100,000 unveiling ceremony for a statue of Margaret Thatcher in her home town is to be reconsidered.
The statue was offered to South Kesteven District Council after plans to erect it in London were rejected.
The Conservative-led authority agreed to fund the launch event in Grantham and said it "fully expected" the money to be recouped in donations.
An independent councillor has asked a committee to scrutinise that decision.
Ashley Baxter has requested the call-in of the scrutiny committee, which could reverse the decision by the Conservative leadership, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "The decision has been taken entirely by local members of the Conservative party without even a proper opportunity for discussion, let alone a vote.
"There is no clear outline business plan explaining how third-party funding will be acquired, let alone why the council has somehow taken on responsibility for the fundraising."
At the start of December, council leaders agreed to set aside the £100,000 to unveil the statue in Grantham town centre.
The authority hoped to raise the money for the event, and then fill any gaps.
Council leader Kelham Cooke previously said the launch event "provides a fantastic opportunity for the Grantham community to celebrate its heritage and to promote the district".
The bronze statue was acquired for £300,000, mainly through public fundraising, private donations and supporters of Grantham Museum, and is currently stored at "a secret location".
The council agreed to put it on a 10ft (3m) high plinth to prevent vandalism, making the entire structure more than 20ft (6m) overall.
