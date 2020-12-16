Bourne house blast was 'nightmare before Christmas'
A suspected gas explosion that destroyed a house in Lincolnshire has been described as "the nightmare before Christmas".
The blast in Holly Drive, in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on Sunday morning caused severe damage.
A unnamed male occupant suffered minor injuries and was a "little shaken", Lincolnshire Police said.
Julia Reid, a Bourne town councillor, said people had rallied around to make sure he "will have a Christmas".
She said the events had "brought out the very best in people" but this was "the nightmare before Christmas".
"How has somebody walked out of there it's incredible," she added. "As far as I know he is still in hospital - he was very lucky to escape with his life."
Neighbour Felicity Beavis said: "It was like the biggest boom I've ever heard in my life, it shook our Christmas tree down and then I think I was a bit in shock, it literally shook the house.
"I ran out as did many people down the street as we got closer you could see the devastation.
"How he got out I do not know, it was horrible. The poor guy", she added.
Investigations are continuing but the focus is on a suspected gas leak, the BBC understands.
South Kesteven District Council has said it would help with rehousing should it be needed.
