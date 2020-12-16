Long Leys Court unit review highlights 'neglect and abuse'
Adults with learning disabilities were subjected to "neglect and abuse" at a specialist care unit in Lincolnshire, a report has found.
Long Leys Court, in Lincoln, closed in 2015 after "a number of serious incidents" were reported at the site.
Several of the incidents were also investigated by police, but no further action was taken.
The NHS trust which ran the unit has said it is "deeply sorry" about the treatment patients received.
The independent review, commissioned by the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Adults Board (LSAB), found that 39 vulnerable adults had suffered abuse while at the unit between 2011 and 2015.
It said patients were sometimes over-medicated, inappropriately restrained, or "deprived of their liberty without proper authorisation".
The review also said it was "striking" that the abuse at Long Leys Court took place in the wake of a public outcry over the abuse of vulnerable adults at Winterbourne View private hospital in Bristol.
Heather Roach, chair of the LSAB, said: "Legislation to protect those with learning disabilities and complex needs wasn't embedded at Long Leys Court. There was a culture of bullying and the voice and concerns of individuals and families were not heard.
"While the unit subsequently closed, reviews such as this can identify improvements which are needed to consolidate good practice in safeguarding vulnerable adults from harm."
In a statement, Sarah Connery, acting chief executive at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which ran the unit, said: "We are deeply sorry that the standards of care at Long Leys Court fell well below what we would expect.
"We fully investigated all of the incidents and practices at the unit to establish what went wrong at that time and to reduce the likelihood of anything similar happening in any of our services again," she said.
