Roberts Buncis death: Father issues plea over vigil
The father of a 12-year-old boy found dead in Lincolnshire has said he will not attend a vigil which is planned to be held in his memory.
Roberts Buncis's body was discovered in the Fishtoft area of Boston on Saturday and three teenagers have since been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Roberts' father, Edgars, thanked people for their support but urged them to remain safe at any planned event.
Lincolnshire Police has warned about Covid restrictions in the county.
Mr Buncis said he would instead remember Roberts, who was found dead two days before his 13th birthday, "in private and celebrate his life at his funeral".
"Please remember Roberts with flowers and a smile. Be safe and please do not do anything stupid," he added.
"I want you to continue with your lives and do the things Roberts can no longer do.
"I do not want any other family to go through what I have. Please do not make me more sad."
Ch Insp James Trafford, from Lincolnshire Police, urged people to pay their respects in private.
He said: "While we understand the community is grieving the loss of Roberts, we would like to strongly remind people we are in a pandemic and tier three Covid restrictions apply.
"Under tier three rules, we are unable to gather in outdoor settings in groups of more than six."
A 14-year-old boy is accused of murdering Roberts and is next due to appear in court on 11 January.
A 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation by police.
A 19-year-old man arrested earlier on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.
