Roberts Buncis death: Dad 'eternally grateful' for Justgiving donations
- Published
A father whose 12-year-old son was found dead at the weekend has said he is "eternally grateful" after £20,000 was raised for his family.
Roberts Buncis's body was discovered on Saturday - two days before his 13th birthday - on land in the Fishtoft area of Boston, Lincolnshire.
A fundraising page set up to pay for his funeral has smashed its original target of £500.
His father, Edgars, said he "cannot thank the community enough".
The people behind the Justgiving page said donations had come from the local area and beyond.
"Individuals and businesses have all come together during these tragic times to help provide Roberts the send-off he truly deserves," they said.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with Robert's death.
Of those, a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is next due to appear in court on 11 January.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.