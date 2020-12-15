Woman killed in crash on A15 in Lincolnshire
- Published
A woman has been killed in a crash involving three cars and a lorry.
The 24-year-old died when the red MG she was driving was in collision with a Renault Clio, a BMW and a Mercedes HGV on the A15 north of Caenby Corner.
The collision happened at about 17:40 GMT on Monday and the road remains closed between Caenby Corner and Waddingham.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.
