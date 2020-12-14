BBC News

Fishtoft death: Teenager charged with murder of boy, 12

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe body of Robert Buncis was found in Fishtoft on Saturday

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy found dead in Lincolnshire.

Robert Buncis was found on a patch of common land behind Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston, on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, had been charged with murder and was due to appear in court later.

The force said a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody.

Related Topics

  • Fishtoft

More on this story

  • Boy and man arrested after teenager found dead in Lincolnshire

    Published
    17 hours ago