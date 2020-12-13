Woman killed and two hurt in car crash in Lincolnshire
A woman has been killed and two other people injured in a car crash in Lincolnshire.
A Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Mokka were involved in the crash on the A158 Lincoln Road near Goltho at about 17:45 GMT on Saturday.
A woman was killed and a man and woman were taken to hospital, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.
