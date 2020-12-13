BBC News

Suspected gas explosion causes Lincolnshire house collapse

Published
image captionThe male occupant suffered minor injuries

A house has collapsed after a gas explosion is believed to have ripped through the property.

The explosion happened in Holly Close in Bourne, Lincolnshire, at about 09:10 GMT causing severe damage.

A male occupant suffered minor injuries and is a "little shaken", Lincolnshire Police said.

A spokesperson said the scene had been assessed and it had been deemed that there was no need to evacuate any other properties.

The force said: "Whilst a full investigation is to be conducted, we believe it is probably a gas explosion."

image captionPolice, fire and gas services were called to the scene
image captionNo other properties were evacuated

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

  • Bourne