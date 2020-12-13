Suspected gas explosion causes Lincolnshire house collapse
- Published
A house has collapsed after a gas explosion is believed to have ripped through the property.
The explosion happened in Holly Close in Bourne, Lincolnshire, at about 09:10 GMT causing severe damage.
A male occupant suffered minor injuries and is a "little shaken", Lincolnshire Police said.
A spokesperson said the scene had been assessed and it had been deemed that there was no need to evacuate any other properties.
The force said: "Whilst a full investigation is to be conducted, we believe it is probably a gas explosion."
